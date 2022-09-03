Shropshire Ladies trophy clash is delayed for a second time

Bowls stock pic

They were due to take on South Staffordshire tomorrow (SUN) in a third bid to play the final fixture of the second tier of the British Ladies senior county bowls championship.

But whereas South Staffs couldn’t field a team last month, now it’s the Whitchurch-based association that has had to call the match off.

“Originally, South Staffordshire were happy to concede the game, as they could get a team on August 21 - but now we are in that boat they want to claim it off us” said North Shropshire Ladies chairperson Chris Sayers.

“It’s become a bit difficult, and so I think British Crown Green will tell us to play on September 18 - but that is yet to be confirmed.”