Shropshire Ladies trophy clash is delayed for a second time

By Nick Elwell

The wait to see if North Shropshire Ladies win the President’s Trophy for a second time goes on.

They were due to take on South Staffordshire tomorrow (SUN) in a third bid to play the final fixture of the second tier of the British Ladies senior county bowls championship.

But whereas South Staffs couldn’t field a team last month, now it’s the Whitchurch-based association that has had to call the match off.

“Originally, South Staffordshire were happy to concede the game, as they could get a team on August 21 - but now we are in that boat they want to claim it off us” said North Shropshire Ladies chairperson Chris Sayers.

“It’s become a bit difficult, and so I think British Crown Green will tell us to play on September 18 - but that is yet to be confirmed.”

If that game goes ahead on that date, it would be a week after the association celebrates its 50th with a Sunday afternoon tea party with fun bowling at Bridgewater.

