Callum Wraight adds another title

The Shrewsbury star won competitions in Preston and Macclesfield and aims to add No.21 by defending the Rhyn Open Trophy at Weston Rhyn tomorrow (SAT) afternoon

Just shy of his 36th birthday, Wraight overcame a first round scare to win the Farington Open Singles on Friday before adding Gordon Swinton Memorial at the Pack Horse 48 hours later.

“The first prize at Farington Conservative Club was £550 and after the first game, which I was 20-16 down in (against Michael Opi), I played really well,” he said.

“Then from start to finish on Sunday at the Pack Horse, which was a one-day 64 singles, I played really well on a difficult green.”

That added another £500 to his winnings as five comfortable victories were followed by a 21-8 final success against Neil Bithell, a 21-12 card against Lyndon Carr having won the day in Preston on the Friday.

“These two comps now mean I’ve won a ridiculous 20 competitions this season – can’t believe the run I’ve had,” said a proud Wraight.

“This weekend I have just the one tournament, which is the final 16 at Weston Rhyn on Saturday (2pm start).

“Then Sunday is the big day with the Crosfield Cup final (against Yorkshire) and then on Monday morning I head off to the Isle of Man to try and defend the September Festival crown.”

Wraight wasn’t the only Premier League bowler to secure an open title triumph last weekend as Ifton’s Leighton Roberts pocketed £700 as the Wharton Cons Open champion and Scott Simpson (Sir John Bayley) won the Greville Arms Invitation Classic on Monday.