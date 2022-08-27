Shropshire Premier battle kicks off busy Bank Holiday

Bowls

It starts with what could be the last Shropshire senior inter-league final in the championship’s current eight-a-side knockout format, being played at Wem USC tonight (SAT) at 7pm.

Dominated by the Premier League, the match is a repeat of the 2019 final between Blue and White teams representing the Salop Leisure-backed league.

The presence of County Merit winners Peter Farmer and Wayne Rogers make the Blue team favourites to triumph at the end of a competition that has been dogged by lack of entries and then teams being unable to field sides.

A review of the senior format is on the agenda for the county executive, which next meets on October 10, with a return to the one-day structure still in use for the veterans and juniors the likely outcome.

Tomorrow’s action is the County Doubles at Old Shrewsbury with entries at £12 per pair taken on the day up until the 10am start time – or emailed to organiser Mike Potter (potter.mike21@outlook.com) in advance.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday the American Mixed Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood returns to life after the pandemic.

Those who enter play seven end matches in round robin groups from 9.30am, with one home bowler allowed per pair, book with Louise Cotton (07732-347953), cost £10 per pair.