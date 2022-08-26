Shrewsbury's Michael Beer leads county bowlers into action

Michael Beer

The Castlefields star heads to Stockport tomorrow (SAT) to takes his place in the last 16 for the finals of the Grange Classic.

County senior team regular Beer, who did the Talbot Trophy-Champion of Champions double in 2017, plays Chris Barton of Merseyside in a first round that also features Simon Coupe, Matt Gilmore, Graeme Wilson and Chris Mordue.

Meanwhile, another packed weekend for Shropshire and British No.1 Callum Waight is due to start tomorrow in a one-day 64 at Castle Sports in Northwich with a £1,500 prize fund.

He then has a 9.15am start at the Pack Horse BC in Macclesfield on Sunday, when a field of 64 chases a £500 first prize, before he’s joined by Bayley Boys Paul Evans and Scott Simpson in the one-day Greville Arms Invitation Classic in the Black Country on Monday.