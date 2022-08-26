King’s at double as he clinches a Merit title again

Having already won the first Shropshire 18-25 Merit in July at Wem BC, the Newport player added the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Under-25 Merit on Saturday.
But this time it took just two wins for King to come out on top at Horsehay as a disappointing entry of just four bowlers contested the title.
He beat Jodie Taylor 21-10 in the final after leading 7-1 before three quickfire doubles got the Wrockwardine Wood bowler back in the hunt at 12-8 adrift.
But that’s when former Shropshire Junior Merit champion and Junior Waterloo winner King turned on the afterburners following his relief in edging out Harry Church 21-20 in the semi-finals, while Taylor was beating another Sinclair hopeful in Jordan Millman 21-11.