Roberts hits back to claim thrilling Merit triumph

Final rivals at Burway (from left) Harry Parsonage, Ludlow League chairman Russell Davies, winner Kiah Roberts

The Burway star trailed all the way through Sunday’s final against young club mate Harry Parsonage – until it really mattered..

With so many of the 23 entries coming from the host club, it was no surprise to see an all-Burway final that turned out to be a classic.

“The final was between two of the top young bowlers in the county and the crowd that stayed to watch were not disappointed,” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors sponsored league.

“Parsonage started better to lead 15-9 and 18-11 and looked likely to win the crown for the first time.

“You can never write Roberts off though and his class saw him get it back to 18-17 to give himself a chance.

"Parsonage scored two more shots to lead 20-17 and put himself in pole position again.

“But it was Roberts that finished with a wet sail to score the winning shots he needed and win 21-20 in a thrilling final.

“This was the fourth time he has won the trophy and it was totally deserved on the day, based on his comeback - but it won't be long until Parsonage wins the trophy and gets his name engraved on it for the first time.”

Roberts, overlooked for Shropshire’s Crosfield Cup final next month against Yorkshire, raced 13-1 up on semi-final rival Dave Wilding and won 21-8 while Parsonage ran out from 17-10- against Kev Dovey.