Red-hot Ifton hit form and finally lift the County Cup

The St Martins club landed the County Cup at the fourth attempt with a stunning victory over runaway Premier League leaders Wrockwardine Wood at Meole Brace.

And the decisive 29 shot victory on the No.2 green finally put to bed the nightmare of last year’s surprising final defeat against the Wrockites just over the path on the No.1

Saturday night’s success was the exact opposite of 12 months ago as the Miners had to battle back from behind after trailing by six chalks after the first four.

That was despite Ian Jones delivering a 21-9 card that won him the Wishy Dodd player of the final award using his uncle’s bowls after his own were damaged during a Wrexham League game in the afternoon.

Craig Griffiths won 21-9 and Joe Williams 21-10 in the middle as Ifton took command before Nicky Jones (21-10) and Keiron Roberts (21-14) won at the back to make sure.

Delighted stalwart and former captain Dave ‘Dickie’ Jones declared: “It’s been a long time coming as this is our third final in five years.”

And non-playing captain Aaron Roberts dedicated the triumph to late club legend Terry Williams and current figurehead Jim Edwards, adding: “Little old Ifton have finally done it!”

He thanked the club’s coach full of supporters for their backing in the KGJ Insurance sponsored showpiece before paying tribute to the beaten finalists, saying: “It’s fantastic what you have done in the Premier League this year.”

A superb game played in the right spirit ended with Wood’s players crossing to green to congratulate the victors on a night when the sport of bowls had been the real winner.

“Once draw was out I knew if we kept the front four close then we had a massive chance of bringing our first cup home,” reflected Roberts later.

“Winning five out of the next six blocks really quietened the Wrockites support as Craig Griffiths, Joey Williams, Nick Jones and Keiron Roberts played the green with pure class.

“Thank you to Wrockwardine Wood on another fantastic final - a decider next year?”

Wood skipper Rob Jones was magnanimous in defeat, saying: “Congratulations to Ifton, they were simply the better side on the night.

“We have no complaints at all - from one to 12 they played extremely well and are worthy winners.”