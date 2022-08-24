Shropshire Ladies through to final after revenge mission

Bowls

And they booked their ticket to next month’s showpiece by laying to rest their Warwick & Worcester bogey of recent seasons.

It took a huge home win at Newport and a battling display away – featuring one remarkable individual performance – to secure a 14-shot victory over a county who had beaten them in the last two championship finals to be played, in 2018 and 2019.

Victory sets up a final showdown against mighty Yorkshire but, based on their semi-final performance, Shropshire Ladies having nothing to fear.

President Pauline Wilson said: “It was an absolutely fantastic win against W & W to take Shropshire into the final.

“The away green (in Solihull) was very difficult, as expected, and W & W must have been saying the same about Newport.”

Home captain Helen Clee, one of the 12 bowlers who racked up an 86-chalk winning margin, added: “It was great win – a great home and away performance. We’re ready for the final now!”

But the damage limitation exercise at Solihull Marsh Lane was just as important, a stunning 21-5 win by Hanwood’s Emily Cunningham at No.9 being Shropshire’s only success as they stood firm in the back four to only go down by 72.

Away captain Louise Cotton said: “I’m so proud of our away squad on a difficult green – and of our home team in doing an amazing job to secure our spot in the final.”

A clean sweep of the first four on the Premier green at Newport put Shropshire in control, Sally King winning 21-10, Sian Skelton 21-11 and Natalia Connor 21-12.

It looked closer in the middle four but Marg Fray’s fantastic rally to get 20 from 15-4 down kept W & W at bay and Sarah Weaver (21-7), Jackie Rutter (21-9) and last on Tracy Bound (21-12) did more than enough.

