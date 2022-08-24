Notification Settings

Shropshire Ladies through to final after revenge mission

Bowls

Super Shropshire are through to the final of the British Ladies County Championship yet again.

And they booked their ticket to next month’s showpiece by laying to rest their Warwick & Worcester bogey of recent seasons.

It took a huge home win at Newport and a battling display away – featuring one remarkable individual performance – to secure a 14-shot victory over a county who had beaten them in the last two championship finals to be played, in 2018 and 2019.

Victory sets up a final showdown against mighty Yorkshire but, based on their semi-final performance, Shropshire Ladies having nothing to fear.

President Pauline Wilson said: “It was an absolutely fantastic win against W & W to take Shropshire into the final.

“The away green (in Solihull) was very difficult, as expected, and W & W must have been saying the same about Newport.”

Home captain Helen Clee, one of the 12 bowlers who racked up an 86-chalk winning margin, added: “It was great win – a great home and away performance. We’re ready for the final now!”

But the damage limitation exercise at Solihull Marsh Lane was just as important, a stunning 21-5 win by Hanwood’s Emily Cunningham at No.9 being Shropshire’s only success as they stood firm in the back four to only go down by 72.

Away captain Louise Cotton said: “I’m so proud of our away squad on a difficult green – and of our home team in doing an amazing job to secure our spot in the final.”

A clean sweep of the first four on the Premier green at Newport put Shropshire in control, Sally King winning 21-10, Sian Skelton 21-11 and Natalia Connor 21-12.

It looked closer in the middle four but Marg Fray’s fantastic rally to get 20 from 15-4 down kept W & W at bay and Sarah Weaver (21-7), Jackie Rutter (21-9) and last on Tracy Bound (21-12) did more than enough.

Ian Evans has taken to veterans bowling with aplomb – and now he’s got a league title to prove it.

The Madeley Cricket Club BC man won the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Merit trophy by claiming a prized scalp in the final at Trench on Thursday.

He beat reigning County Veterans Merit champion Graham Turner (St Georges) 21-20, league chairman Brian Williams declaring: “There was some excellent bowling on the day and it was an excellent final.” Evans, who proudly represented Mid Shropshire in the Shropshire veterans inter-league championship for the first time earlier this season, raced past Mick Kinsey 21-4 in his semi-final while Turner was beating Dave Brown 21-17. Quarter-finals: Mick Kinsey (Sinclair) 21 Don Hood (Sinclair) 8; Ian Evans (Madeley CC) 21 Colin Petitt (Madeley CC) 6; Dave Brown (Sinclair) 21 Les Mumford (Madeley CC) 17; Graham Turner (St Georges) 21 Keith Pessall (Sir John Bayley) 20.

Sport

