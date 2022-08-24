Champion Lloyd back for Shropshire’s final

Bowls stock

The Sir John Bayley Merit winner returns in the away leg of the British senior county championship final against Yorkshire on Sunday, September 4.

Unavailable for the controversy-laden semi-final victory over Lancashire, Lloyd takes the place of Hanwood’s Darren Wellings to play at No.12 at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club in Dewsbury, while the home legs is at Wem USC.

It’s semi-finals time tonight in three-team knockouts run by two Shropshire bowls leagues.

Tickets to the finals of the SPS Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles and consolation KO, and the Molson Coors’s Mid Shropshire’s Ashton Shield are at stake.

Jubilee Doubles: Woore A v Malpas Sports A at District (front green); Calverhall A v Hodnet A at Malpas Sports.

Jubilee consolation: Chester Road A v Wrenbury A at Prees (big green); Prees A v District at Hanmer.

Ashton Shield (five home-five away): Trench C v Horsehay C; Madeley C v Allscott Heath C.

Their last chance of British Junior Merit glory didn’t go to plan for Shropshire’s Killen twins.

Both county champion Joe and British Parks Junior Merit winner Tom suffered first-round defeats at Ashton Cricket Club BC in Manchester in what is their last year in the junior bowls ranks.

Joe lost 21-18 to North Lancs & Fyle Junior Merit winner Thomas Clamp while Tom got 12 off Ciaran Andrews, the Warwickshire bowler he had defeated in the Parks’ under-18 final.

Proud father Derek Killen said on Saturday night: “Back home after a good day in Manchester – not the result the boys wanted, both going out first round, but beaten by very good bowlers.

“The winner (Ryan P Williams of Wales) justified his position on what was very tricky green.