Wrockwardine Wood march on as battle at the bottom heats up

Bowls

Rob Roden (21-6) led Wood to a 8-4 (233-197) victory at mid-table Hanmer, securing the runaway leaders another 12 points in the process.

Scott Moseley won a close one 21-20, while their were also victories for Andrew Jones, Jamie King, Steve Broome, Dan Taylor, Stuart Rutter and Mark Jones.

Andrew Armstrong, Dan Beeston, Lee Peate and Ieuan Pugh replied for Hanmer.

Though closest challengers Castlefields ended their run of back-to-back defeats by taking seven of the 12 games at struggling Bylet, the hosts edged the aggregate 213-206. Graham Wall had a best result of 21-10 for Fields, while Adam Jones, Russell Pugh, Carl Wear, Michael Beer, Glyn Herbert and James Mammone also scored.

Bylet’s strong performance – led by single-figure victories for Scott Harries (21-5) and Rob Fuller (21-7) – saw them move up to third-bottom.

That is because Wem USC dropped to the foot of the table after a thumping 11-1 (251-153) defeat at Ifton.

Nicky Jones (21-4), Craig Griffiths (21-5) Olive Jones (21-7) and Ian Jones (21-8) all secured single-figure victories for Ifton.

Paul Hallett, Ian Dutton, Dave Jones, Martin Jones, Neil Kershaw, Joey Williams and Sam Williams also won their games – while Tommy Lowndes was just one shot away from completing the whitewash, only for Andy Marshall to score Wem’s solitary point with a 21-20 victory.

Highley moved off the bottom after a 6-6 draw at Hanwood, though the hosts took the bonus points after edging the aggregate 219-203.

Gary Neal’s 21-8 victory – the only single-figure result in the match – helped Hanwood towards those bonus points, while Sam Downes, Richard Lawson, Darren Wellings, Wayne Phillips and Phil Lyttle also won.

David East, John Heath, Andy James, Sean Lockley, Danny Statham and Dave Scriven earned Highley a second consecutive draw.

Chester Road lifted themselves 14 points clear of the bottom two after a superb 9-3 (240-184) home triumph against Meole Brace.

Gary Beff (21-8) led the way for Chester Road, while Steve Rogers, Carl Hinton, Mark Holland, Martin Lloyd, Paul Latham, Jenny Rogers, Andy Ross and Andrew Davies were also victorious.

Three points separate three teams in the battle for third, with reigning champions Sir J Bayley leading the way after a 7-5 (206-201) win at Burway thanks in part to a 21-5 triumph for Alex Jones.

Nick Wyer, David Lloyd, Kane Beaman, Clay Flattley, Tom Roden and Josh Hale also scored for Bayley.

St Georges are two points back from the Bayley Boys and a point ahead of fifth-placed Hanwood after they also won 7-5 (223-193), overcoming Newport.