Double chance in Highley KO

The village club have both teams through to the quarter- finals, the eight-a-side ties to be played at neutral venues.

The pairings are: Division One: Bridgnorth A (+28) v Highley B (+36) at Chelmarsh; Madeley CC (+4) v Horsehay (+8) at Broseley; Broseley (+24) v Highley A at Bylet No.2; Stockton B (+32) v Islanders A at Bridgnorth. Division Two: Mortimer (+28) v Chelmarsh B (+40) at Worfield; Shifnal v Much Wenlock (+4) at Madeley CC; Bridgnorth B (+20) v Stockton A (+8) at Bylet No.1; Chelmarsh A (+32) v Squirrel (+32) at Shifnal.