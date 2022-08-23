Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Double chance in Highley KO

BowlsPublished: Comments

Highley have two shots at success tonight in the Highley Bowling League’s Division One knockout.

Bowls
Bowls

The village club have both teams through to the quarter- finals, the eight-a-side ties to be played at neutral venues.

The pairings are: Division One: Bridgnorth A (+28) v Highley B (+36) at Chelmarsh; Madeley CC (+4) v Horsehay (+8) at Broseley; Broseley (+24) v Highley A at Bylet No.2; Stockton B (+32) v Islanders A at Bridgnorth. Division Two: Mortimer (+28) v Chelmarsh B (+40) at Worfield; Shifnal v Much Wenlock (+4) at Madeley CC; Bridgnorth B (+20) v Stockton A (+8) at Bylet No.1; Chelmarsh A (+32) v Squirrel (+32) at Shifnal.

Bowls
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News