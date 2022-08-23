Cunningham is king as he takes league’s Merit

Champion Tony Cunningham Merit champion Tony Cunningham

His season scaled new heights when Cunningham coped best with blistering conditions at Bicton to win the Shrewsbury-based league’s Merit crown.

In the final of the HS Fencing-sponsored competition, he beat Danny Wornell 21-11 – the Prince of Wales Hotel captain suffering again after the club’s loss to Castlefields in the Shropshire Cup final the weekend before.

“Well done to Tony who bowled well all day,” said organiser Rich Jones after 27 bowlers had contested the title. “Both semi-finals were great games and closely contested with Tony Cunningham beating Aaron Roberts 21-16 and Dan Wornell beating Andy Pullen 21-15.

“Congratulations to all the bowlers who took part on one of the hottest days of the year - a great advert for our league – and thanks must go to Bicton for the use of their excellent green and also for their hospitality.”