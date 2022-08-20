Cheer us on to victory plead Shropshire lady bowlers

Bowls stock

Their semi-final opponents are a Warwick & Worcester side who have beaten them in the last two finals of the championship to be played – in 2018 and ’19.

And that’s why the appeal has gone out for support at tomorrow’s 12-a-side legs at Newport No.1 and Solihull Marsh Lane (2pm starts) as county officials feel it could prove the vital factor. “The home venue is Newport so please come along and support – we would love you to be there cheering us on,” said Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson.

“And Solihull Marsh Lane is the away venue for anyone who fancies travelling a bit further to back us.”

Shropshire’s form has been impressive this season and they produced a blistering performance in the heat last month to stroll into the semi-finals.

A 91 shot victory over North Derbyshire meant they finished unbeaten and top of qualifying section three, a 105 chalk home win on a lightning fast Newport No.2 green doing the damage.

County champion Cheryl Caswell was a 21-1 home winner that day and another huge win from a powerful looking line-up is needed tomorrow. With strong vocal backing, that could be decisive to see Shropshire marching towards a British title they have won three time since 2008 – and it would have been more but for Warwick & Worcester.

n The singles champion of the Ludlow Motors Ludlow League will be crowned tomorrow at Burway with 23 entries battling it out from 11am.

n North Shropshire Ladies aim to set a month long bowls party in motion tomorrow. (SUN)

The Whitchurch-based association is 50 years old this year and officials hope to start the celebrations with victory tomorrow afternoon over South Staffordshire.