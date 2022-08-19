Notification Settings

Mel and Hywel team up to net Pairs victory

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Years of loyal service by Mel Jones to Shropshire’s oldest bowls league have been rewarded with a title.

Oswestry 4-5 Pairs finalists (from left) Hywel Jones, Mel Jones, league president John Hughes, David Cunningham, John Spicer
He teamed up with unrelated Llanrhaeadr clubmate Hywel Jones to win the Oswestry League’s 4-5 Pairs competition at Llangynog.

There was simply no keeping up with the Joneses on Sunday and they ended the day with a 21-14 victory over David Cunningham & John Spicer in the final.

“Congratulations to Mel and Hywel and a big thank you to Llangynog for their excellent hospitality,” said organiser Roger Candlin.

“Hywel and Mel are not related and Mel is the league’s former fixtures secretary who is still a committee member.”

In the semi-finals the eventual title winners beat Robert Broome & Sue Keenan 21-19 while Cunningham & Spicer were too hot for Trevor Elias & David Vaughan 21-7.

Now Candlin is preparing for the league’s main comp of the season, the Merit, this Sunday at Johnstown.

