Mel and Hywel team up to net Pairs victory

Oswestry 4-5 Pairs finalists (from left) Hywel Jones, Mel Jones, league president John Hughes, David Cunningham, John Spicer

He teamed up with unrelated Llanrhaeadr clubmate Hywel Jones to win the Oswestry League’s 4-5 Pairs competition at Llangynog.

There was simply no keeping up with the Joneses on Sunday and they ended the day with a 21-14 victory over David Cunningham & John Spicer in the final.

“Congratulations to Mel and Hywel and a big thank you to Llangynog for their excellent hospitality,” said organiser Roger Candlin.

“Hywel and Mel are not related and Mel is the league’s former fixtures secretary who is still a committee member.”

In the semi-finals the eventual title winners beat Robert Broome & Sue Keenan 21-19 while Cunningham & Spicer were too hot for Trevor Elias & David Vaughan 21-7.