Mel and Hywel team up to net Pairs victory

He teamed up with unrelated Llanrhaeadr clubmate Hywel Jones to win the Oswestry League’s 4-5 Pairs competition at Llangynog.
There was simply no keeping up with the Joneses on Sunday and they ended the day with a 21-14 victory over David Cunningham & John Spicer in the final.
“Congratulations to Mel and Hywel and a big thank you to Llangynog for their excellent hospitality,” said organiser Roger Candlin.
“Hywel and Mel are not related and Mel is the league’s former fixtures secretary who is still a committee member.”
In the semi-finals the eventual title winners beat Robert Broome & Sue Keenan 21-19 while Cunningham & Spicer were too hot for Trevor Elias & David Vaughan 21-7.
Now Candlin is preparing for the league’s main comp of the season, the Merit, this Sunday at Johnstown.