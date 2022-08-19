In-form Killen boys target a big push for British glory

Bowls

Joe and Tom, from Shifnal, are heading to Ashton Cricket Club BC in Greater Manchester with British Junior Merit crown in their sights.

The 17-year-olds qualified by contesting the final of the 2022 Shropshire Junior Merit for the second year running, this time at the Sir John Bayley Club.

Once again it was Joe, now bowling for Newport in the Premier League, who came out on top to land for successive triumph to match the feat of the likes of Callum Wraight, Michael Beer, Aaron King and Harry Church.

But it was mighty close final, finishing 21-19, and runner-up Tom has since gone on to be crowned British Parks’ Junior Merit champion thanks to a 21-13 success over Ciaran Andrews of host county Warwickshire.

The two clash again in round one in the top half of tomorrow’s draw while the bottom half of a field of 32 sees Joe face North Lancs & Fylde junior champion Thomas Clamp.

Being in action in Greater Manchester means the Killen twins miss out on the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Under-25 Merit tomorrow at Horsehay, entries taken up until the 11am start time.

By then the race to a £500 first prize in the Bridgewater Open 64 singles will have started at the Whitchurch club, late vacancy details from Richard Proudlove on 07725-131713.