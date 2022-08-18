St Georges delighted to host Mel Evans Trophy

Mel Evans Trophy at St Georges

Seven hours of action at St Georges by the cream of Britain’s crown green talent ended with the North team retaining the trophy after a thrilling finish to pip the hosting South team.

With Castlefields legend Tony Poole as team president and numerous Shropshire bowlers in the ranks, the South side led 21.5 to 18.5 on points going into the final phase of men’s singles after singles, doubles and triples matches on both greens.

But the northern lights came on strong and when Shrewsbury star Callum Wraight was narrowly beaten by Simon Coupe it meant they had won 25.5 to 22.5.

Proud promoter Lynn Pritchatt said: “Huge thanks must go to Paul Beer and Dan Wilson and the team at St Georges for being fabulous hosts and making the day truly memorable for everyone.

“I know St Georges viewed it as an absolute honour to stage the event – and special thanks go to our sponsors, Local Print Pros Telford, who provided the players’ shirts.”

Saturday’s bowling was followed by an evening function in the Sports & Social Club with Wolves legend Steve Bull the guest speaker to keep raising money for research into Motor Neurone Disease in memory of the late Mel Evans.

Pritchatt, his long-time partner, reflected: “The last few weeks have been challenging with last minute team changes – and it did cross my mind as to whether our sport wanted an event of this nature. Any doubts I had were eliminated on Saturday.

“All I care about is that Mel’s legacy lives on and days like Saturday are a big part of that goal.

“Many congratulations to the North Team on regaining your 2018 title.

“The Evans Trophy North v South Team Challenge will return in 2024 and will be hosted by The North.”

Another popular open competition in pre-pandemic days is back later this month – because Shropshire bowlers have asked for it.

Wrockwardine Wood’s American Mixed Doubles on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, will see seven end matches played in round robin groups from 9.30am.

Players are guaranteed at least four games and it is £10 per pair to enter, with one home bowler allowed per pair. “It’s back by request and usually a great, fun day bowling, with food and great company,” said organiser Louise Cotton, who is taking entries by email (louise.cotton@hotmail.co.uk).”