Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

St Georges delighted to host Mel Evans Trophy

By Russell YoullBowlsPublished: Comments

A Shropshire bowls club is basking in the glow of tributes after so successfully hosting the Mel Evans Trophy.

Mel Evans Trophy at St Georges
Mel Evans Trophy at St Georges

Seven hours of action at St Georges by the cream of Britain’s crown green talent ended with the North team retaining the trophy after a thrilling finish to pip the hosting South team.

With Castlefields legend Tony Poole as team president and numerous Shropshire bowlers in the ranks, the South side led 21.5 to 18.5 on points going into the final phase of men’s singles after singles, doubles and triples matches on both greens.

But the northern lights came on strong and when Shrewsbury star Callum Wraight was narrowly beaten by Simon Coupe it meant they had won 25.5 to 22.5.

Proud promoter Lynn Pritchatt said: “Huge thanks must go to Paul Beer and Dan Wilson and the team at St Georges for being fabulous hosts and making the day truly memorable for everyone.

“I know St Georges viewed it as an absolute honour to stage the event – and special thanks go to our sponsors, Local Print Pros Telford, who provided the players’ shirts.”

Saturday’s bowling was followed by an evening function in the Sports & Social Club with Wolves legend Steve Bull the guest speaker to keep raising money for research into Motor Neurone Disease in memory of the late Mel Evans.

Pritchatt, his long-time partner, reflected: “The last few weeks have been challenging with last minute team changes – and it did cross my mind as to whether our sport wanted an event of this nature. Any doubts I had were eliminated on Saturday.

“All I care about is that Mel’s legacy lives on and days like Saturday are a big part of that goal.

“Many congratulations to the North Team on regaining your 2018 title.

“The Evans Trophy North v South Team Challenge will return in 2024 and will be hosted by The North.”

Another popular open competition in pre-pandemic days is back later this month – because Shropshire bowlers have asked for it.

Wrockwardine Wood’s American Mixed Doubles on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, will see seven end matches played in round robin groups from 9.30am.

Players are guaranteed at least four games and it is £10 per pair to enter, with one home bowler allowed per pair. “It’s back by request and usually a great, fun day bowling, with food and great company,” said organiser Louise Cotton, who is taking entries by email (louise.cotton@hotmail.co.uk).”

A quarter of the places in the £1,000 Bowring Open in October have already been booked and, due to drop outs, there are now vacancies in Saturday’s Bridgewater Open 64 singles (£15 entry with £500 first prize), contact Richard Proudlove on 07725 131713.

Bowls
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News