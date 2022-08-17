Callum Wraight's stunning season continues

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury king of the sport hit the jackpot in both Doncaster and Burton over another memorable 48 hours of action – and he’s not finished there for 2022!

“I can’t quite believe what’s happening!” said the 35-year-old, who is still glowing from winning a second British Senior Merit crown last month.

“I think that’s 19 titles for the season and it’s getting a bit ridiculous now.

“I’m not playing at my very best but, just like Gary Ellis in the past, I’ve got into a winning habit. I’m finding a way to get it done by being a nuisance and hanging-in during games.”

That was certainly the case as he retained the Naz Worthington Memorial title at Stretton in Burton on Sunday, winning the £800 first prize by beating Darren Plenderleith 21-20 in the final after being 13-6 down.

Wraight was even further behind at 15-7 in his first game against Ben Harris before clinching a 21-20 success, which was followed by wins over Ben Ryder 21-10 and county team–mate Paul Evans 21-11 in the last four.

On Friday the father of two made a 200 mile-plus round to Doncaster pay off in style as he won the Ken Spruce Classic at Denaby BC – on the fastest green he has ever experienced and using bowls he had never played with before!

“I used 2lb 6oz woods I’d bought my partner Zoe Edwards before she became pregnant with our first child,” said Wraight.

“It was the first time I’d entered the comp but I’d played and won three games on it in a four-man team event there last year, I liked the green so I thought why not give it a go.

“It was a long way to travel and the green was that quick it was bordering on the unplayable.

“It was the last eight for finals and we started at 7pm but I didn’t finish the final until 11.35 – and got home at 2.15am!.”

The £400 top prize came his way after wins over Ross Meese 21-8, Jonathon Sneddon 21-17 and local man Adam Jones 21-9 in the final.

Having so little sleep was a factor in below par displays in the Mel Evans Trophy at St Georges on Saturday – but there’s no rest in store.