Summer’s here... get set for the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls winter campaign

Bowls stock

And attracting even more of Shropshire’s crown green bowlers to use the county’s sole indoor rink at the Sports Village would be the icing on the cake.

As an incentive in that drive, the cost of club membership for the 2022-23 winter campaign has been reduced to £25.

The positive signs were revealed after the summer meeting of the management committee, held primarily to discuss the way forward for a season which will start in late September. “Already many teams have already sent in an application form to join the different leagues,” said club president David Farmer. “Although it is still quite a while before the season starts, the committee agreed to inform bowlers that we are already organising the winter leagues.”

So an email has been sent to all past and present club members – with a plea for help.

“There are several vacancies on the committee and anyone wishing to help should contact club chairman David Charles (email simbal77@aol.com),” added Farmer.

“David paid tribute to Ernie Shea and Liz Taylor who had decided to retire from the committee after many years of loyal service as membership and league secretaries.”

A new computer software package has been purchased which will help with the running of the club, leagues, the results and league tables for the coming season. And the club’s AGM will take place on Thursday, October 13, at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Centre (7.30pm).

Let there be light is the appeal to bowls clubs in the Oswestry League – starting tonight. (TUES)

With the nights already drawing in, fixture secretary Trevor Roberts has issued a reminder to teams that 12 clubs in the league do not have floodlights. “For the next two weeks, starting on Tuesday, August 16, games at clubs with no lights start at 6.30pm,” he said.

“And for the last two weeks of the season from - Tuesday, August 30 – it is a 6.15 start at those clubs.”

Clubs trying to beat the clock as they have no flights are Ceiriog Valley, Cynwyd, George, Hampden, Llandrillo, Llanfyllin, Llangynog, Llanrhaeadr, Pentre Broughton, Plas Kynaston, Ponciau Park and Ye Olde Crofte.