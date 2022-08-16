Chester Road secure big win at foot of Salop Leisure table

Bowls

The Whitchurch outfit climbed above Wem USC and put more distance between themselves and Bylet and Highley with a home victory over Burway.

Chester Road were convincing 9-5 winners as they saw off their south Shropshire visitors by an aggregate score of 207-174.

Gary Beff was on top form for the hosts as he secured a fine 21-2 victory over Burway’s Harry Parsonage.

Other big winners were Andy Moss (21-7) and Martin Lloyd (21-9).

Burway’s best result came through Adam Dovey’s 21-4 over Liam Jones as his side sit sixth, but some 18 points below Hanwood and the top five.

Chester Road are now 11th in the division of 14, four points clear of Wem and nine points ahead of basement boys Highley.

Wem slumped to a disappointing 9-3 (228-194) home reverse to St Georges.

The Telford visitors were helped by big wins for Josh Bradburn (21-4) and Peter Farmer (21-7). Wem’s best came from Scott Thomas’ 21-10.

St Georges sit third, clear of Sir J Bayley and Hanwood on aggregate as the trio are all on 153 points.

Highley and mid-table Ifton, in seventh, chalked up six games each but hosts Highley were just edged out on aggregate on their home green.

Ifton eventually prevailed 205-203 on aggregate, with big wins for Martin Jones, 21-7 over Geoff Wylde, and Craig Griffiths’ 21-9 against Sean Lockley.

Frank Leek carded bottom side Highley’s best result with 21-8.

Bylet were beaten 8-4 on the road at Sir J Bayley.

The Bayley Boys were comfortable 222-172 winners. Owen Evans and Chris Worthington shared the best result of 21-5, against Grant Cooper and Kevin Brazier.

Bayley, as well as St Georges and Hanwood, trail second-placed Castlefields by 17 points – with runaway leaders Wrockwardine Wood much further clear at the summit.

Hanwood gave their hopes of moving into third a big boost with an impressive win on the road at Meole Brace.

The visitors were 7-5 (207-198) winners to claim the extra bonus points for winning away from home. Richard Addison’s 21-10 was a standout result, Craig Ashley managed 21-11.

Wood’s lead at the top is 33 points with seven matches left after an 8-4 win over Newport made it 17 wins from 19 this season. The Wrockites were 225-188 victors.