Trio storm back to take title in stunning turnaround

Ludlow triples

But the Burway trio refused to be beaten by clubmates Nick Lewis, Kiah Roberts and Jesse James, scoring 11 unanswered shots in four ends to lead 15-12 and eventually winning 21-14, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

“Ben and Adam were two thirds of last year’s winning trio with Kev replacing his brother Chris in this year’s competition – and it’s fair to that they were very keen on keeping their crown!” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-backed league.

“The final promised to be a classic for those that had stayed to support - and it looked like Lewis, Roberts and James would bulldoze their way to victory as they led 7-1 and 12-4 after 11 ends.

“But a change of formation from Dovey, Allen and Dovey quickly did the job as, in the space of four ends, they were 15-12 up - and two consecutive threes saw them deservedly win 21-14.”