Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trio storm back to take title in stunning turnaround

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

At 12-4 behind, Adam Dovey, Ben Allen and Kev Dovey looked down and out in the final of the Ludlow League’s triples at Cleobury Mortimer.

Ludlow triples
Ludlow triples

But the Burway trio refused to be beaten by clubmates Nick Lewis, Kiah Roberts and Jesse James, scoring 11 unanswered shots in four ends to lead 15-12 and eventually winning 21-14, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

“Ben and Adam were two thirds of last year’s winning trio with Kev replacing his brother Chris in this year’s competition – and it’s fair to that they were very keen on keeping their crown!” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of the Ludlow Motors-backed league.

“The final promised to be a classic for those that had stayed to support - and it looked like Lewis, Roberts and James would bulldoze their way to victory as they led 7-1 and 12-4 after 11 ends.

“But a change of formation from Dovey, Allen and Dovey quickly did the job as, in the space of four ends, they were 15-12 up - and two consecutive threes saw them deservedly win 21-14.”

The competition saw 11 trios take part and in the semi-finals the eventual trophy winners beat Ludlow Castle’s Dave Wilding, Nicky Beard and Simon Lane 21-9 while the runners-up won an all-Burway tie against Russ Davies, Len Lewis and Duncan Pressley 21-12.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News