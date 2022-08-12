Bowls stars will be out in force

Mel Evans Trophy

A glittering array of stars, including Shropshire’s own British No.1 Callum Wraight, will battle it out at St Georges from 10am for the Mel Evans Trophy.

It goes to the winners of the North versus South team challenge that is sponsored by Local Print Pros of Telford and promoted by Lynn Pritchatt in memory of her late partner.

A series of singles, doubles and triples matches will run through the day on both greens at the Telford club, with the final round of singles timed for 4pm.

Wraight is joined by fellow Shropshire stars Michael Beer, Colin Beaman, Paul Evans, Rich Goddard, Stuart Rutter, Sonya Lucas, Hollie Bishton, Sian Skelton, Tracey Wraight, Tracy Bound and Jackie Rutter in playing for the South team.

They will be led into battle by county legend Tony Poole as president of the South team while former Sir John Bayley Premier League bowler Anthony Bracken is manager.

“Reigning champions the North Team will be wearing Royal Blue and hosts South Team will be sporting Fire Red so the players and the managements will certainly look the part,” said an expectant Pritchatt.

“Which team will be on fire on Saturday? Come along and join us at St Georges to see some of our sport’s best male and female players in action.

“The weather forecast is for a very warm and sunny day and hot and cold refreshments will available all day - St Georges have even secured an ice cream v!

“All proceeds will go to The Mel Evans MBE Foundation to support research into Motor Neurone Disease so join us to see this spectacle of bowls.”