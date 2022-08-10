Cedric Bancroft strikes to end Alan Boulton's winning run

bowls

The Woore man won this year’s competition on Monday by beating Boulton in the final at Whitchurch’s District Club to end the Adderley ace’s long reign in it.

His supremacy started in the 2016 final when he beat Bancroft 21-12 in the final – and the two rivals have enjoyed many a battle since then in county and local events.

But Monday was Bancroft’s day as he won the crunch clash 21-13 to come out on top of 16 entries who competed on a running green in beautiful weather.

“The final was quiet but we kept mood bright around the green,” said Janice Broad of the District Club, whose husband Eddy present the trophy as league chairman.

Semi-final scores - Janet Powell (Wem BC) 10 Cedric Bancroft 21, Richard Lewis (Adderley) 12 Alan Boulton 21.

The league’s Junior Merit is due to be held on Saturday - subject to entry numbers.

Four team knockouts in two Shropshire bowls leagues move closer to boiling point tonight. (WEDS)

Wrockwardine Wood and St Georges fly the flag for Premier teams in the quarter-finals of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s main Harris Cup, which this season features Hadnall, who face Sinclair in the last eight.

It’s also semi-finals night in the Ashton Cup for Monday division teams with the five home-five away ties being Newport C versus St Georges D and Bowring C against Wrockwardine Wood C.

Neutral venues are needed for the SPS Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles quarter-finals and its consolation first round.