Castlefields rally to land Shropshire Cup

And that mantra served the proud Shrewsbury club well yet again as they produced a last four push to win the Shropshire Cup on Saturday.
They trailed county town rivals Prince of Wales Hotel for most of the night on Old Shrewsbury No.1, before a clean sweep of the back four took them to a nine shot victory and a first Burdass Cup triumph since 2017.
Locked in battle at the top of the Tanners Shropshire League’s first division, the rivals went toe to toe in front of a decent crowd that had paid tribute to late Prince legend Graeme Wornell before the off.
And despite Tony Hotchkiss being ruled out with a hand injury, the Hoteliers were quick out of the blocks and finished the first four 24 chalks to the good with Darren Powis their 21-8 best.
A shared middle four ended with Prince still 20 shots to the good in the KGJ Insurance backed KO, but Steve Mammone’s 21-12 card at No.8 for Fields was a taste of what was to come.
Steve Duckett matched that score at No.9 and the noise volume increased as last on Craig Elson delivered the 21-13 win that clinched what had seemed an unlikely win for Castlefields to receive the trophy from County President Mike Potter.
Full final scores - Castlefields 219 Prince of Wales Hotel 210:
Barry Keep 14 Hayden Lewis 21, Anthony Gray 15 Neil Jones 21, Alan Peach 21 Nicki Hotchkiss 19, Kieran Walker 8 Darren Powis 21.
Kevin Walker 21 Ian Smith 19, Rhys Marshall 18 Neil Lewis 21, Steve Peach 17 Danny Wornell 21, James Mammone 21 Ian Marshall 12.
Steve Duckett 21 Adrian Jennings 12, Sam Cartwright 21 Ian Payne 15, Michael Thomas 21Nigel Ferrington 15, Craig Elson 21 Mick Jones 13.