Castlefields rally to land Shropshire Cup

Castlefields

And that mantra served the proud Shrewsbury club well yet again as they produced a last four push to win the Shropshire Cup on Saturday.

They trailed county town rivals Prince of Wales Hotel for most of the night on Old Shrewsbury No.1, before a clean sweep of the back four took them to a nine shot victory and a first Burdass Cup triumph since 2017.

Locked in battle at the top of the Tanners Shropshire League’s first division, the rivals went toe to toe in front of a decent crowd that had paid tribute to late Prince legend Graeme Wornell before the off.

And despite Tony Hotchkiss being ruled out with a hand injury, the Hoteliers were quick out of the blocks and finished the first four 24 chalks to the good with Darren Powis their 21-8 best.

A shared middle four ended with Prince still 20 shots to the good in the KGJ Insurance backed KO, but Steve Mammone’s 21-12 card at No.8 for Fields was a taste of what was to come.

Steve Duckett matched that score at No.9 and the noise volume increased as last on Craig Elson delivered the 21-13 win that clinched what had seemed an unlikely win for Castlefields to receive the trophy from County President Mike Potter.

Full final scores - Castlefields 219 Prince of Wales Hotel 210:

Barry Keep 14 Hayden Lewis 21, Anthony Gray 15 Neil Jones 21, Alan Peach 21 Nicki Hotchkiss 19, Kieran Walker 8 Darren Powis 21.

Kevin Walker 21 Ian Smith 19, Rhys Marshall 18 Neil Lewis 21, Steve Peach 17 Danny Wornell 21, James Mammone 21 Ian Marshall 12.