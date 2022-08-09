Shropshire in mix for shot at regional title

Bowls stock

Lilleshall Hall’s Sheila & Rod Payne and Deb & Chris Sherriff are through to the final of the Worcestershire Bowls Association’s Mixed Fours after a dramatic semi-final success. They were 7-0 down, conceded another four when 5-7 adrift and went into the last end trailing 18-20 and seemingly heading for the exit door.

But No.3 Sheila Payne put them one on, skip Chris Sherriff drew two more shots and, as the last wood of the tie went harmlessly through the head, the Lilleshall four snatched a 21-20 victory.

That followed a 16-12 quarter-final victory over opposition from Bredon BC - and the two wins mean a final against a quartet from St Dunstans at Gilt Edge BC in Kidderminster on Sunday, August 21.

Then they will hope to make up for the disappointment of Rod Payne, Bill Greenway & Chris Sherriff after they lost in the final of the WBA Men’s Triples to a Worcester trio at Gilt Edge.

It’s going to be quite an effort to be crowned doubles champions of the Highley Bowling League this season.

Qualifying is tonight, 6.45pm scratch time, with 11 entries received for the division one KO and a superb 18 in the second division competition .

The qualifiers are at Bridgnorth (division one) and both greens at Bylet for the second division ties, with four pairs in both to make the finals day line-up.

Meanwhile, Oswestry League comps chief Roger Candlin while take entries for the Division 4 & 5 Pairs – to be played at Llangynog on Sunday – up until tomorrow.