It’s a family affair for Shropshire's Callum Wraight & Co at Conwy Festival

The Shrewsbury star won the main title as the six-day extravaganza on the North Wales coast ended in finals day on Friday at Craig-y-Don BC in Llandudno.
Six days after winning the British Senior Merit for a second time, the 35-year-old beat Berwyn Williams 21-17 in the men’s singles for the George Davies trophy, pocketing a £500 first prize and lifting a huge solid silver trophy that is worth £80,000 and kept under lock and key locally. It was another title that Wraight had wanted to “tick off” and add to his huge collection – and once again made all the more special as he had partner Zoe Edwards and their two young children with him.
Stepfather Rich Goddard lost 21-19 to Williams in the semi-finals and Wraight and his mum Tracey also reached the final of the mixed pairs, only to lose to Welsh No.1 John Bailey and Jane Bowler.
Hadnall’s Kerry Dance had a great run in the Ladies Rosebowl before losing 21-16 to big gun Nicola Boulton while the brilliant effort of Geoff Warner (Wem USC) in the Capstan Cup ended with him beaten by Lancashire star Damian Morrison 21-13. His clubmate Jamie Brookes lost in the final of the Bill Hughes Family KO 21-10 to Chris Slater and his son Harry was a semi-finalist in the junior singles.
It wasn’t all wins for Wraight during the week either as he lost in the Alun Jones Memorial final on Wednesday at Vardre BC in Deganwy 21-14 to Paul Wilson, before suffering a 21-16 first game defeat to Simon Coupe next night in the Craig Roberts Memorial Invitation at Rhos Park.