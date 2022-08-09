It’s a family affair for Shropshire's Callum Wraight & Co at Conwy Festival

Shropshire's Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury star won the main title as the six-day extravaganza on the North Wales coast ended in finals day on Friday at Craig-y-Don BC in Llandudno.

Six days after winning the British Senior Merit for a second time, the 35-year-old beat Berwyn Williams 21-17 in the men’s singles for the George Davies trophy, pocketing a £500 first prize and lifting a huge solid silver trophy that is worth £80,000 and kept under lock and key locally. It was another title that Wraight had wanted to “tick off” and add to his huge collection – and once again made all the more special as he had partner Zoe Edwards and their two young children with him.

Stepfather Rich Goddard lost 21-19 to Williams in the semi-finals and Wraight and his mum Tracey also reached the final of the mixed pairs, only to lose to Welsh No.1 John Bailey and Jane Bowler.

Hadnall’s Kerry Dance had a great run in the Ladies Rosebowl before losing 21-16 to big gun Nicola Boulton while the brilliant effort of Geoff Warner (Wem USC) in the Capstan Cup ended with him beaten by Lancashire star Damian Morrison 21-13. His clubmate Jamie Brookes lost in the final of the Bill Hughes Family KO 21-10 to Chris Slater and his son Harry was a semi-finalist in the junior singles.