They saw off Lancashire in yesterday’s sunkissed semi-final, winning both home and away legs and enjoying a decisive 64 shot margin.

Scott Harries (21-4) and Rich Lawson (21-9) gave them the perfect start with big first four wins at home at Sinclair while the away side at Garswood Hall were even more impressive, triumphing by 33 with Andy Judson’s 21-6 card and Gary Neal with 21-9 leading the way in Wigan.