New pairing triumph on 50th anniversary of Shropshire mixed doubles

Mixed Doubles finalists Stuart & Jackie Rutter, Hollie Bishton & Paul Evans

Hollie Bishton and Paul Evans won the Shropshire Ladies-run competition on the landmark occasion on Sunday at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Shrewsbury.

The Wrockwardine Wood-Sir John Bayley combination defeated Bishton’s fellow Wrockites, husband and wife duo Stuart and Jackie Rutter, 21-16 in the final to bring the curtain down on a special day which attracted a bumper entry.

Organiser Louise Cotton said: “It was the 50th anniversary of this competition, set up in memory of Lydia Wornell, and a strong field of 25 pairs started the day on a very tricky green. “Early rain turned to glorious sunshine, testing players with a changing green. Congratulations to Hollie and Paul Evans as winners and special thanks to sponsors Andrew Hotchkiss Electrical and the Wornell family, allowing a £200 first prize, and to card markers, measurers and the Prince Hotel for their hospitality.”

In the semi-finals Bishton & Evans had roared past Sian Skelton & Scott Simpson 21-7 while the Rutteers were nearly as quick in beating Jade Jones & Dave Peach 21-8.

Quarter-final scores: Natalia Connor & Scott Moseley 12 Jade Jones & Dave Peach 21; Jackie & Stuart Rutter 21 Louise & Josh Cotton 9; Sian Skelton & Scott Simpson 21 Will Tyler & Charlie O’nions 17; Emily & Tony Cunningham 5 Paul Evans & Hollie Bishton 21.

n Malpas Sports aim to move closer towards a Market Drayton Bowling League double tonight.

The championship-chasing first division side are holders of the Swire Cup and take on Audlem A in the knockout at Chester Road (ladies green) at 7pm.

That’s one of eight ties at neutral venues, while there are also five in the consolation KO for the Lazarus Cup, Bridgewater C, Whixall A and Nantwich Park Road A all having byes to the quarter-finals.