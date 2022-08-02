Whittington win league doubles knockout event

Bowls

They landed the E J Gittens Cup by defeating their lower-ranked first division rivals Church in the crunch clash at Llanymynech.

Three winners out of the four doubles matches secured a 21-shot winning margin with Ben Hampson & Jason Whitley leading the way with their best card.

Final scores

Church 52 Whittington 73: Emyrs & Glenys Jones 8 Ben Hampson & Jason Whitley 21; Paul & Dave Milner 21 Mervyn Davies & Roger Whalen 10; Brian Oakley & John Edwards 13 Hannah Hampson & Aled Davies 21; Roger Woof & Gary Shore 10 Mike Brunt & Mel Morris 21.

Today is the last day for Highley League bowlers to enter this season’s divisional doubles competitions.

“Entries are invited for the division one and division two doubles before August 3 and qualifying, if required, will be on Tuesday, August 9,” said league chief John Palmer.

“Entries can be emailed to chairman@highleybowlsleague.org.uk or done by phone/text to 07460 267265. It’s £6 per pair and the finals of both will be played at the same time at Highley on Sunday, September 11.”