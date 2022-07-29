Ashton puts G&A on the board with a doubles win

Doubles finalists Rhys and Cerys Marshall, competition organiser Ade Jennings and (right) winners Steve Ashton and Dave Turner

Steve Ashton teamed up with Dave Turner of Hanwood to win the Wem League Doubles at the Prince of Wales Hotel.

Ashton, who leads the averages for the G & A’s A team in division three and top flight man Turner beat the host club’s young brother and sister, Rhys and Cerys Marshall, 21-17 in Sunday’s final.

“It was a good close contest,” said Ian Payne, spokesman for the Browns of Wem sponsored league. “Steve and Dave’s path to the final saw them win 21-9 against Andy and Joseph Pullen, then 21-12 against Wayne Edwards and Steve Downes, before winning 21-19 against Chris Wilson and Charleigh Butler.

“Rhys and Cerys’ first win was against Lee and Billy Walmsley 21-9 and then they beat Steve Duckett and Jenna Marshall 21-17 in the semi-final.”

Winning the County Women’s Cup is the holy grail for Broseley’s bowlers.

Having gone so close on a couple of occasions before the pandemic, Broseley began their last bid for glory in the Shropshire Ladies association run knockout with a preliminary round win over Allscott Heath.

They took control of the eight-a-side tie at the neutral venue of Maddocks with three winners in the first four, Chris Rossiter best with 21-13, and 21-10 cards from Jill Richards and Lesley Winwood clinched a 33-shot success.

County regular Jayne Craggs won 21-11 for Allscott Heath, who are playing their final season on their current green before moving over the road to a new complex that is part of the development of the former Sugar Beet Factory site.

There was no keeping up with the Joneses as the Oswestry League held its ladies and youth singles at Hampden Bowling Club.

Joan Jones won the ladies title at the Acrefair venue on Sunday while the under-18 competition, run at the same time and venue, ended with Joseff Jones triumphant.

Runner-up in 2018, Joan Jones (Cynwyd) beat past winner Kelly Richardson 21-19 in the ladies final while Joseff Jones raced to a 21-1 success over Dafydd Emyr after they had finished the top two in a round robin event for four youth entries.

In the ladies semi-finals, Jones beat Carron Riley 21-12 while Richardson was even quicker in seeing off Ellie Roberts 21-7.