Callum Wraight is leading Shropshire into British Senior Merit as favourite

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury magician heads to Hawcoat Park Sports Club in Barrow having enjoyed yet another stellar spell with two more titles, prize money aplenty and plaudits all round.

He won the main title in the £8,750 Fleetwood Festival on Friday, won three more games to qualify for the Autumn Waterloo finals at the same venue the next day, reached the semi-finals of an open at Elland WMC on Sunday before winning the £1,000 31-up Alexandra Classic in Burnley get again that night.

The 35-year-old pocketed £1,000 and another place in the Champion of Champions by beating local man Gary Cochrane in the main men’s final at the end of a week full of action in very hot conditions on the Fylde coast.

But Wraight wasn’t finished there, travelling to Calderdale for the £4,000 Heineken Classic finals at Elland WMC for noon on Sunday, winning 21-10 and 21-13 before losing in the last four to Mitch Toth and having to settle for £300. With no time to recuperate, It was then a quick dash to Burnley where he beat Paul Wilson 31-22, Chris Bly 31-17 and final rival Chris Ashton 31-16 as his dedication to the game earned a rich reward.

Clearly the undisputed British No.1, Wraight has spent the week recovering from his exertions in order to be ready for the trek to Cumbria on Saturday, where he starts as 6-1 favourite to add to his sole All England success of 2009.

He faces Ben Percival (North Midlands) in round one as the 64 hopefuls go into battle, step father Rich Goddard – who lost 21-13 to Greg Smith in round one of the Castle Classic finals in Northwich last weekend – being first on against Yorkshire’s Mark Regan.

County Merit champion David Lloyd (Sir John Bayley) is in the bottom half of the draw against Tim Jones (Staffordshire) while Peter Farmer, All England runner-up at another Barrow venue in 2005, faces Jack Dyson (Yorkshire).

But before he even gets to the biggest day in his bowls diary, Wraight features in another finals tomorrow night, the £2,600 Lindley Open in Huddersfield, where a last eight shot at Wayne Moseley awaits.

n The golden anniversary of a leading Shropshire bowls competition will be celebrated in style this weekend.

Shropshire Ladies’ County Mixed Doubles will be played on Sunday at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Shrewsbury (10am start) with a minimum first prize of £150 to mark the special occasion.