Fields can’t take advantage of Wood’s second defeat

That was because second-placed Castlefields also went down to defeat, picking up just one more point than Wood to close the gap on the table-toppers to 22 points.

Wood were beaten 7-5 (217-184) by fourth-placed St George’s, for whom Phil Jones (21-6) and Ian Gaut (21-9) got single-figure successes. There were also wins for Martin Gaut, Roy Bradburn, Peter Grimston, Josh Bradburn and Sonya Lucas.

Wood’s best result came from Mark Jones (21-9) as they remain on course for the title.

Castlefields shared their 12 games at Ifton, but it was the hosts who took the two bonus points 217-204 on aggregate.

Dave Peach led the way for Fields with a 21-7 card, while Dan Jones, Graham Wall, Adam Jones, Michael Beer and Craig Elson were also on the mark.

Ian Jones also scored a 21-7 for Ifton, with team-mates Dave Jones, Oliver Jones, Keiron Roberts, Leighton Roberts and Sam Williams taking the hosts’ aggregate score into a winning position.

Reigning champions Sir J Bayley are still third after a 7-5 (219-205) victory on the road at Newport, with Steve Bodley securing the Bayley Boys’ best card – 21-6.

Joseph Killen replied with Newport’s best card – 21-9 – but victories for Chris Worthington, Nick Wyer, David Lloyd, Alex Jones, Kane Beaman and Scott Simpson to victory.

Hanwood’s 9-3 (245-172) defeat of Chester Road. saw them move level with fourth-placed St George’s

Darren Wellings scored Hanwood’s best card, with a 21-6 victory – while there were also single-figure victories for Richard Addison and Liam Jones.

Richard Lawson, Glyn Wellings, Dan Williams, Phil Lyttle, Andy Duckett and Mark Shore also won.

Hanmer and Wem USC got vital victories in their battle towards the bottom of the standings.

Hanmer overcame Burway 9-3 (229-183) – their 11 points taking them up to 102, now 13 clear of the foot of the table.

Lee Peate got their best card (21-5), with Graham Bennett (21-7) not far behind.

There were also wins for Alan Faulkner, Mike Gilpin, Neil Hayes, Robin Bennett, Ieuan Pugh, Matthew Beeston and Nathan Lacey.

It was a much closer match for Wem USC as they drew 6-6 with second-bottom Highley, but picked up the two bonus points on offer for edging the aggregate 212-193.

Derek Wright, Shaun Nagle and Scott Thomas all had single-figure cards for Wem – and it proved crucial in the aggregate stakes.