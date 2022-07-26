Bowlers are part of Queen’s Baton relay

“Lots of sports were involved and we were there showcasing our sport of crown green bowls,” said a Bridgnorth club spokesperson. “We were very proud to have been part of this historic occasion.”

And Lilleshall press officer Liz Caird reflected: “Members turned out in force to welcome the Queen’s Baton as it visited Lilleshall. Being smartly attired in our club shirts, we were asked to form a horseshoe guard of honour and fire a volley of confetti canons over the torch bearers. We were particularly pleased to see our friend, gymnast Joe Fraser, among the bearers and several members took the opportunity to speak to him once the baton was safely on its way as Joe had previously visited our green with his Olympic colleagues just before they departed for the Games in Tokyo.”