Shelton star Lem claims Senior singles success

Bowls

He won the annual mixed singles one-dayer at Meole Brace BC by beating Dave Povey (Pontesbury) 21-17 in the final as 30 bowlers competed.

Losing semi-finalists were John Baxter (Hanwood) and Brian Richards (Crescent), while the winner of the consolation knockout was former county senior team selector John Nash (Castlefields), who beat Graham Warren (Oswestry Church) 21-11

“The next one day comp will be the doubles on Monday, August 1, again at Meole Brace BC,” said league secretary Chris Kershaw. “And the deadline for playing the second round matches in the Dick Meyrick, Ron Smout and Sponsors team knockouts has been extended to July 31.”

The wraps are off another big money open bowls competition being run by a Shropshire club next month.

Whitchurch-based Bridgewater are promoting an open 64 singles using both their greens on Saturday, August 20, with more than £1,200 prize money up for grabs.

A spokesperson for the club said: “There’s only a few spaces available and it’s £15 entry. They should be text to 07725 131713.”

Bowls diary

Open Singles at Cynwyd – one-dayer on Sunday, August 7 (10am) with £120 for winner. Entry £10, contact Phil Jones (07713 602020).

Newport Open – with £400 first prize if all 32 places are taken, to be played on Sunday, August 14, from 10.30am. Home bowlers ineligible, entries (£20 each) to Ian Titley on 07581 194610.

Roly Edwards Doubles at Bishop’s Castle – 10.30am start on Sunday, August 14, for 16 pairs at £15 to play for £100 first prize. No home bowlers, contact Wayne on 07794 152787.