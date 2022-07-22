Wrockites strike as they bag a double title success

bowls

Dan Taylor, Jamie and Sally King kept up their stunning form for the Premier League leaders over two days at the Wellington club to win both titles at stake.

Taylor, the Staffordshire Merit winner in 2016, landed the £900 first prize in Sunday’s Dennis Lewis Memorial Open, the day after he and wife Jodie had lost to the Kings in the final of the Mixed Doubles when £400 went to the winners.

A 21-20 success for Taylor in the singles heaped more final misery on Peter Farmer (St Georges), who had already lost to David Lloyd in the climax of this year’s County Merit at Sinclair.

But the 21-20 scoreline went against the Taylors the night before as the Kings added yet another doubles title to their fine collection.

Proud promoter Michael Cooper said: “Well done to Jamie and Sally King on winning the Mixed Doubles for a second time - three years on since it was last played and they retained it.

“Then we had Dennis Lewis Open on the Sunday – and it’s been a real struggle this year to fill this competition, with people coming in and out.

“But it turned out to be great day of bowling, so thank you to everyone that entered, from Shropshire and beyond.

“It was great final with Dan Taylor beating Pete Farmer 21-20 and I’d just like thank everyone that helped this year - SJB members, sponsors and people who came down to support. What great weekend.”

Taylor, who beat Jamie King 21-19 in the singles quarter-finals when fellow Wrockite Stuart Rutter also bowed out, defeated Connor Chamberlain 21-10 in his semi-final while Farmer was seeing off Grant Cooper 21-14.