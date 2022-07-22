Good turn out for Oswestry League veteran singles

The Llangollen bowler, winner of numerous honours over a proud career, made the most of being on his home green on Sunday to come out on top of 17 entries.
Edwards beat Carl Mattox, his team-mate for the first division leaders, 21-14 in the final after a 21-6 blitz of Charlie Blaine in the semi-finals while Mattox as ending the hopes of Malcolm Johnson 21-10.
“Congratulations to Dave for retaining his over-60 title and thanks to Llangollen B C for their hospitality,” said league competition secretary Roger Candlin.
He will be pack on duty this coming Sunday (JUL 24) when the ladies and you singles are played at Hampden BC, Acrefair, from 10am.