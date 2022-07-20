Shropshire Vets are into the national finals as regional champs

History-making Shropshire. Back, from left: Tony Roche (selector), Dave Price, Andy Smith, Derek Wright, Mark Thomas, Andy James, Bill Tarrel (selector). Front: Len Lewis, Ian Gaut, Paul Williams, Wayne Rogers, Phil Lyttle

For now, for the first time in the 27-year history of the competition, they have qualified as regional champions for the national finals.

A strong squad packed with Premier League regulars powered through the qualifier at West Bromwich Football Supporters Club on Thursday, victory over hosts Warwick & Worcester in game two being the key to success.

Delighted team manager, county president Mike Potter said: “Having been edged out twice before in pre-Covid years, we travelled with high hopes that the 10-strong selected squad would do for Shropshire what no other veterans team had. And didn’t our boys do us proud as they returned as the triumphant unbeaten group winners to make the finals at a neutral venue on August 4.”

Their campaign in the three-on-the-card eight-a-side round robin started with a 28-shot win over Staffordshire that featured a last four push with wins by Phil Lyttle (21-16), Wayne Rogers (21-12) and Derek Wright (21-10).

W & W, having opened with a 48-chalk win over North Midland, were soon under pressure against the Salopians as Paul Williams (21-17), Mark Thomas (21-10) and Andy James (21-17) all enjoyed early wins.

Lyttle (21-15), Rogers (21-16), Ian Gaut (21-15) and Wright, who ran out form 14-20 down, gave Shropshire a terrific seven winners out of eight and a 27-shot winning margin in the crunch clash. Thomas (21-17) and James (21-14) both made it three wins out of three in a strong opening to the last group game against North Mids while Dave Price, in his first game, played well to take a 9-7 lead on to win 21-14. Hanwood’s Lyttle and Burway No.1 Rogers (21-11) both kept up their 100 per cent records as Shropshire secured a 15 chalk win and finished the day with a +70 aggregate.

“Congratulations lads on a dominating display throughout the day – truly deserving group winners and we look forward to accompanying the team to the finals,” said a proud Potter.

As the temperatures reached new heights so did the form of Shropshire bowls No.1 Callum Wraight as he prepared for this week’s £8,750 Fleetwood Festival.

His weekend got better and better, culminating with a £450 triumph in the Gardeners Arms Open finals in Thornton, Cleveleys, on Sunday – followed by qualifying in a competition in Burnley.

It had started on Friday night for the 35-year-old from Shrewsbury by qualifying for the finals of the £2,600 Lindley Open in Huddersfield on a tricky green, beating Chris Kelly 21-20 and Josh Mordue 21-8 to secure his passage.

More semi-final heartache followed on Saturday night in the Itec Open finals at Hadfield in Glossop as he had to settle for £300 in prize money after losing 21-17 to Jack Holland, Clay Flattley of Sir John Bayley beaten 21-15 by Graeme Wilson in the last eight.

But Wraight’s unrivalled dedication to the sport was rewarded next day at the Gardeners Arms where two big wins were followed by a 21-11 final success over Anthony Walker.

“What an amazing day’s bowling – the weather was possibly a little too hot but the quality of bowls was equally scorching, Callum coming through to win after some amazing games,” said a spokesman for the Fylde club.