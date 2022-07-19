Games called off to keep Shropshire bowlers safe

Ifton before their semi-final success

Clubs in the Mid Shropshire and Market Drayton leagues were given permission to call-off last night’s fixtures as the temperature soared – and the issue was causing continued concern today.

Ahead of this afternoon’s games in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League, chairman Roger Haynes issued information for all team captains.

“Due to the very hot weather that is forecast it has been decided that, with the agreement of both captains, matches may be played in the morning, or rearranged for another day,” he said.

“Thanks for everyone’s understanding – we just need to keep players safe.”

And as for tonight’s games in the Highley League, chairman John Palmer said: “League officers are concerned about the Met Office red Warning for extreme heat.

“It is suggested that team captains contact their opponents and agree to either postpone their matches, if they think necessary, or consider starting later, say 8pm, when conditions should be cooler.”

He was the first Shropshire bowler to ever win the title – and tomorrow Keith Pessall has the chance to hold on to it.

The double County Merit winner, now bowling for Sir John Bayley, returns to Prees for the finals of the British Veterans Merit alongside fellow county qualifier Mark Thomas. Pessall got his hands on the Jack & Jean Isherwood Trophy by beating Nigel McDermott of South Yorkshire 21-9 in last year’s final on a green that was difficult to bowl.

When the action starts tomorrow at 10am, Meole Brace man Thomas will be among those first in action as he takes on British Parks representative Mark Melvin.

Pessall starts the defence of the crown with an opening tie against Trevor Bibby of North Lances & Fylde as 32 over-60s contest the British title.

Ifton’s bowlers are on course to make it fourth time lucky in the County Cup after beating record winners Castlefields.

The St Martins club secured a repeat of last year’s final against Wrockwardine Wood when they won semi-final No.2 on Saturday night at Hadley USC by seven shots.

Three-time previous finalists but yet to win the Glynn Hill Trophy, Ifton enjoyed seven winners out of 12 with Paul Hallett (21-10), Ian Jones (21-11) and Ian Dutton (21-12) their best in a 214-207 success.

The Shrewsbury giants had the best winner on the night thanks to Michael Beer’s 21-7 card, but with his fellow big guns Callum Wraight and Rich Goddard unavailable due to open comp circuit calls, Castlefields fell just short.

Now the Shropshire association’s county cup committee will be working on organising a neutral venue for the final of the KGJ Insurance-sponsored KO on August 20.

But it’s not all bad news for Castlefields as the club’s team in the KGJ Shropshire Cup is through to the August 6 final to face county town rivals Prince of Wales Hotel.

Fields romped past Shifnal on Chester Road’s men’s green by 42 shots, Rhys Marshall and Kevein Walker both winning 21-8, while the Prince edged out Sir John Bayley on the adjacent ladies green.