Battle at the bottom of Shropshire Premier League a close-run thing

Bowls

The battle at the bottom of the Salop Leisure Shropshire Premier League has heated up – with five teams separated by seven points.

Bowls stock

Bottom club Bylet threw themselves a lifeline and dragged fourth-bottom opponents Hanmer right into the battle to avoid the relegation play-off when they defeated them 9-3 (235-183).

Sam Millward had the best result with a 21-9 success over Graham Bennett, while there were also single-figure wins for Cheryl Caswell and Scott Harries.

Highley are now second bottom – a point clear of Bylet – after they failed to pick up a single point as they were whitewashed by leaders Wrockwardine Wood, for whom Andrew Jones (21-6) earned their best result.

Wood’s 14 points took them 23 clear of Castlefields at the summit.

Chester Road climbed above Highley with a 7-5 (214-186) success over Newport, thanks in part to a 21-4 card from Mark Holland.

Fifth-bottom Wem USC went down 8-4 (237-204) at Castlefields, for whom Russell Pugh had a best result of 21-7.

Reigning champions Sir J Bayley are third, a long way off the top two, after sharing the points with fourth-placed St Georges.

Visiting Saints won seven of the 12 games, but it was the Bayley boys who earned two bonus points by edging the aggregate 211-209 – helped by a superb 21-6 victory for Chris Worthington over Sonya Lucas.

Burway were 11-1 (247-190) victors over Hanwood, with Jesse James earning the best result.

Meole Brace edged out Ifton 223-218 on aggregate after a 6-6 draw on games.

Julian Cooke and Craig Griffiths earned a 21-8 for each side.

