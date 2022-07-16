Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ifton fired up for a revenge mission

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

Two Shropshire bowlers have won gold medals before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham even starts!

Wenlcok
Wenlcok

Husband and wife, Chris and Ann Grocott, struck gold by winning the doubles knockout at Broseley that is part of the 2022 Wenlock Olympian Games.

The Horsehay duo, runners-up in the Mid Shropshire League’s Dixon Driscoll Doubles, went one better on Sunday by beating clubmates Andy Garbett and Gavin Bridge 21-6 in the final.

Promoter Gail Hall said: “We had 20 pairs from 14 different clubs, a great turnout on a day of fabulous sunshine that started with the preliminary round at 10.20am and the final not finishing until 8pm.

“The final contenders were Chris & Ann Grocott against Andy Garbett & Gav Bridge, both pairs having had 21-20 cards in previous rounds to get to the final.

“Andy & Gav ran out of steam at the end and Ann & Chris found the change of pace on the green very quickly and became Gold Medal Olympians, winning 21-6.”

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News