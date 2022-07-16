Ifton fired up for a revenge mission

Wenlcok

Husband and wife, Chris and Ann Grocott, struck gold by winning the doubles knockout at Broseley that is part of the 2022 Wenlock Olympian Games.

The Horsehay duo, runners-up in the Mid Shropshire League’s Dixon Driscoll Doubles, went one better on Sunday by beating clubmates Andy Garbett and Gavin Bridge 21-6 in the final.

Promoter Gail Hall said: “We had 20 pairs from 14 different clubs, a great turnout on a day of fabulous sunshine that started with the preliminary round at 10.20am and the final not finishing until 8pm.

“The final contenders were Chris & Ann Grocott against Andy Garbett & Gav Bridge, both pairs having had 21-20 cards in previous rounds to get to the final.