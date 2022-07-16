Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grocotts grab Golden glory at Games

By Nick ElwellBowlsPublished: Comments

A place in the semi-finals and a piece of silverware are up for grabs for Shropshire bowlers on Sunday in the British Ladies county championship.

Bowls stock
Bowls stock

Soaring Shropshire can secure a place in the knockout stages of the main championship by beating winless North Derbyshire to finish top of qualifying section three.

And North Shropshire, having won the inaugural President’s Trophy for counties outside the main event in 2017, can repeat the feat with a win over South Staffordshire.

That would seal a return to the championship proper and is a big motivating factor ahead of 12-a-side legs on the back green at the District Club in Whitchurch and Windmill BC in Rugeley (2pm).

Teams packed with experience have been picked by the selectors and the likes of Donna Bennett, Ann Speake, Joan Groom, Colleen Harding, Gillian Edge and Mo Corley will have key roles.

Shropshire have serenely swept to big wins over North Lancs & Fylde and North Midlands already this season and it would be a major surprise if they did not progress tomorrow.

Newport No.2 will be really quick for the home leg, but Sally King, Cheryl Caswell and Tracy Bound and Co should cope, while the away side head to New Mills BC where Premier League regulars Sonya Lucas and Jen Rogers lead them into battle at 2pm.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News