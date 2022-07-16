Grocotts grab Golden glory at Games

Bowls stock

Soaring Shropshire can secure a place in the knockout stages of the main championship by beating winless North Derbyshire to finish top of qualifying section three.

And North Shropshire, having won the inaugural President’s Trophy for counties outside the main event in 2017, can repeat the feat with a win over South Staffordshire.

That would seal a return to the championship proper and is a big motivating factor ahead of 12-a-side legs on the back green at the District Club in Whitchurch and Windmill BC in Rugeley (2pm).

Teams packed with experience have been picked by the selectors and the likes of Donna Bennett, Ann Speake, Joan Groom, Colleen Harding, Gillian Edge and Mo Corley will have key roles.

Shropshire have serenely swept to big wins over North Lancs & Fylde and North Midlands already this season and it would be a major surprise if they did not progress tomorrow.