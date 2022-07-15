Notification Settings

King reigns as he claims bowls Merit title

By Nick Elwell

He reigned over the Shropshire junior bowls scene, but then Aaron King seemed to fall out of love with the game.

Bowls
But now the passion is back and so are the titles for the young man from Trench in Telford, who is now bowling for Newport in the Premier League.

Winner of the County Junior Merit in 2015 and 2016 and, like his older brother Jamie a winner of the Junior Waterloo crown, Aaron became the first winner of the Shropshire 18-25 Merit on Saturday.

That’s when he came out on top of 12 entries in the inaugural competition on the smaller green at Wem BC by beating his former county junior team-mate Matt Farmer 21-7 in the final.

Organiser and County President Mike Potter said: “In response to calls from young players for some form of competition after their junior county days, a new Merit competition run by the BCGBA for players between the ages of 18-25 led to Shropshire introducing such a Merit of its own.

“And in the inaugural final Aaron King took full advantage of a 25 metre mark he had found to be fruitful in earlier rounds to forge into a 10-1 lead.

“Although Matt Farmer tried to change it, he soon found himself back on it as Aaron went on to 18-4 ahead before he finished it off in 20 ends.”

In the semi-finals King enjoyed a fine burst from 11 across against Dan Beeston in winning 21-14 while Farmer accounted for former British Junior Merit runner-up Ben Hinton 21-16.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

