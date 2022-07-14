Shrewsbury's juniors finish runners-up after a superb Welsh raid

Jarrett Cotterill, Shropshire’s player of the match at home, with county president Mike Potter

Their 14-shot victory over Wales at Caernarfon BC was key to a seven-chalk overall victory to finish second to dominant Yorkshire in the Premier Division.

And it was a poignant day for many of the squad in Sunday’s sunshine as they were playing their last county matches at under-18 level

County president Mike Potter thanked them for their loyalty and efforts over the years, declaring after the victory: “Well done Shropshire, you certainly did your county proud.”

A brilliant start in North Wales featured Wayd Pawlowski’s 21-4 card and a 21-11 win by skipper Rhys Marshall as Shropshire led by nine after four blocks there.

Cerys Marshall and Austin Wilson both won 21-15 in a shared middle four so the visitors still led by 10 before a vital intervention.

“Player of the match Camilla Parsonage then delivered a big card of 21-4 to seal the win in Caernarfon by 14,” said a delighted county spokesperson.

At home on the small green at St Georges three winners in the front four meant a lead of six, Harry Wilson’s 21-15 the best, but just a 21-20 win by Jarrett Cotterill in the middle meant a 12-shot deficit going into the back four.

“Three winners at the back though meant five important chalks were gained and a seven-shot loss there was enough for a seven-shot win overall,” added the spokesperson.

“Well done to the juniors for being runners-up behind a still very strong Yorkshire side.”

Akeel Khan (21-17) and 21-18 wins by Joe Killen and Luke Morris spared too many blushes at home on a day when Thomas Oare and Joseph Pullen made their county debuts in the winner-takes-all clash.

He didn’t exactly enjoy the best preparation for it, but Peter Grimston is the first winner of the £700 Edgmond Summer Open.

The St Georges bowler lost 21-9 at home to Julian Cooke of Meole Brace in a Premier League match on Friday night.

But 24 hours later he was £350 better off after securing the first prize in the sunshine-blessed one-dayer at the village club after a titanic battle in the final.

“What a truly fantastic day!” said co-promoter Sarah Glenholmes. “Firstly well done to Peter Grimston on winning our first summer open after a wonderful, nail biting final 21-20 against Ashley Wellings (Hanwood).

“Secondly, thank you to all the competitors that eventually played in the comp and to our very generous sponsors and the Edgmond members for all their hard work.

“Roll on the Edgmond Winter Shield!”