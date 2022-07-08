John Clarke is flying high

Proud finalists at Chelmarsh – Rob Renke and (right) winner John Clarke

Just a week after returning from the Isle of Man June Festival, Clarke won the Highley League’s over-60s singles to land the Jim Palmer Memorial Trophy.

Clarke, who bowls for Horsehay in the league, triumphed at Chelmarsh on Sunday when a superb turnout contested the title over a six hour period.

“An excellent day's bowling saw 24 veterans compete and the final was completed at 7.30pm with John Clarke (Horsehay) just edging out league vice-chairman Rob Renke (Islanders) 21-19,” said a league spokesman.

“In the semi-finals, John beat Debbie Jones (Worfield) 21-17 and Rob beat previous winner Mo Parton (Stockton) by the same score."

League chairman John Palmer thanked Chelmarsh for their hospitality and all those who had measured and marked cards before presenting his father's memorial trophy to Clarke, who is a stalwart of the Wrockwardine Wood club in the Mid Shropshire League.