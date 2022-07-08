Joe Killen beats off family competition

bowls

Killen, now bowling for Newport in the Premier League, won the County Junior Merit crown for the second year in a row, matching the feat of the likes of Callum Wraight, Michael Beer, Aaron King and Harry Church.

And just like in 2021, Shifnal-based Killen had to beat his twin brother – Tom – to get his hands on the trophy at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club on Saturday.

But it wasn’t easy, county competition secretary Mike Potter saying: “Joe Killen found himself 6-1 and 14-4 down against his brother Tom before managing to get in his preferred corners to tie the game at 14-14 after 18 ends.

“From there they matched each other until, at 19-19 , Joe managed to hold the jack for two ends and score the two chalks needed to become the 2022 champion.

“A total of 18 of the county’s under-18 bowlers gathered at the deputy president Mick Jones’s choice of venue and the first game losers were handed a second chance of tasting glory as they were entered in to a consolation competition for the Peter Ashton Trophy.”

On a proud day for the Shifnal club that was won by Akeel Khan, who had enjoyed such a fine campaign in the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series, as he beat homester Will Thompson 21-16 after 27 ends.

But it was footballer, golfer and darts ace Joe Killen who was in the main spotlight, winning his semi-final against Jordan Millman (Sinclair) by running out from 16-14 up while brother Tom ran out from 14-10 to defeat Wayd Pawlowski (Wem USC).

Potter thanked Sir John Bayley for their hospitality and the parents for their support before revealing that both Killen boys, as they did last year, will now represent Shropshire in the British Junior Merit finals at Royton in Greater Manchester on August 20.