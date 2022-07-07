Graham Lane sees off wife and Bert Morris to win veteran event

Graham Lane victorious

Linney bowler Lane had defeated wife Sue in a preliminary round tie at Craven Arms on Saturday before he got to tackle homester Bert Morris with the trophy and title at stake.

“The final promised to be a cracker with Graham a former winner and the runner-up in 2019 when it was last played for against Bert, a solid home bowler,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham. “Once again Bert started off owing two but it was Graham who started strongly and was soon 9-1 and 15-5 up. Bert won the block back and found a mark he really liked and took an 18-15 lead and appeared to be in total control.

“It was, however, Graham who finished with a flourish and never looked back after winning the block back to edge out Bert 21-18 in a great final.”

Six over-60s entered the Ludlow Motors-sponsored league’s event and in the semi-finals Lane beat Keith Bell (Ludlow Castle) 21-18 while Morris was ending the hopes of Burway’s Len Lewis 21-14.

A Shropshire crown green bowling club has issued an urgent appeal for help.

Squirrel Bowling Club, based in Alveley, are desperately looking for a greenkeeper so that they can keep teams playing in the Highley and Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens leagues.

Club chairman Bill Smith said: “Our present contractor, who has only been in post for five months, will not be able to do any more work for us – so we will need someone to carry on from the beginning of August.

“We will then need a green keeper to cut twice a week and apply treatments as and when required – and our own equipment, petrol, fertilisers etc, will be available for use by an interested person.