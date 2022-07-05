Eight sides go close in a night of thrills and spills

Eight sides go

Rivals in four fixtures finished within an aggregate score of 10 of each other with drama affecting both end of the county’s premier division.

Shrewsbury visitors Castlefields shared 12 matches with Bridgnorth hosts Highley on a tense evening, which saw the away side pocket four points for winning on the road.

Castlefields’ narrow aggregate victory was 217-215, with Adam Jones’ 21-10 the big winner.

It means the second-placed side strengthened their position as Wrockwardine’s chief threat for the 2022 crown. Castlefields now trail the leaders by 13 points.

Struggling Highley claimed six important points that keep them in touch with those above them.

Wood retained a healthy winning margin thanks to an impressive 9-3 home success over fourth-placed Sir John Bayley.

The 240-198 scoreline saw healthy successes for Scott Moseley and Dan Taylor. Wrockwardine continue to power clear at the summit having made it 12 wins from 13.

Another crucial fixture separated by an aggregate score of just two came at the foot of the table as Wem USC just squeezed past Chester Road.

The sides won six games each but Wem were 215-213 victors, with Scott Thomas (21-7) and Connor Whitehall (21-9) big winners. Wem, in 10th, are a point clear of third-bottom Chester Road. There is just one point between 10th and 13th.

Fifth-placed St George’s increased the gap between themselves and Burway, two places below, with an 8-4 (221-212) victory.

Martin Gaut enjoyed a healthy 21-8 win over Liam Dovey with Josh Bradburn successful 21-11 over Kiah Roberts. Dave Wilding was a big 21-9 winner for Burway.

Newport and Meole Brace shared the closest fixture of the evening as hosts Newport emerged 7-5 winners by a solitary aggregate point.

Their 221-220 success consisted of Peter Cookson’s 21-13 over Jon Lyttle, as Mark Selley also won 21-13 over Will Childs.

Newport, in ninth, trail sixth-placed Meole by six points.

Ifton heaped more misery on bottom side Bylet courtesy of a 9-3 victory.

Hosts Ifton prevailed convincing 235-190 victors. Commanding wins for Nicky Jones (21-4) and Oliver Jones (21-8) dealt the damage on the struggling visitors.

Scott Harries recorded Bylet’s best result, with a 21-12 end.

Hanwood took full advantage of Bayley’s heavy defeat to leaders Wrockwardine by climbing to third with a big win of their own over Hanmer.

The hosts were big 10-2 victors over their Welsh visitors from across the border.