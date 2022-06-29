Home duo come up trumps in Jubilee Pairs

Bowls stock

Gareth Davies & James Candlin, who bowl for host club Llanymynech, took the title on Sunday by coming out on top of 14 pairs.

They beat Adie Humphreys (Chirk) & Sam Williams (Llangollen) 21-11 in an entertaining final watched by league competition secretary Roger Candlin.

“Davies & Candlin raced into a 10-2 lead with Candlin leading well and dove-tailing well with Davies, while Williams was impressive at the back killing ends with some excellent firing,” said the organiser.

“In the semi-finals Davies & Candlin defeated Dougie Briscoe (Llanymynech) & Gary Wilkie (Criftins) to 11 as Humphreys & Williams were beating Colin Jones & Eleri Arbon (Cynwyd) 21-15.”

Davies and Candlin are both riding high in the league’s first division averages and received the cup from Oswestry President John Hughes.

Quarter-final scores – Joan Jones (Cynwyd) & Dave Lewis (Chirk) 9 Davies & Candlin 21; Briscoe & Wilkie 21 Dan Williams & Chris Probert (Overton) 18; Kelly Richardson & Jono Shaw (Johnstown) 8 Humphreys & Williams 21; Trevor & Sharon Roberts (Johnstown 20 Jones & Arbon 21.

n A flood of open bowls competitions locally starts at the weekend – and details of a big money addition in August have now been released.

The Newport Open, with a £400 first prize if all 32 places are taken at £20 each, will be played at the Premier League club on Sunday, August 14 from 10.30am.

Home bowlers are not allowed to enter and names need to go to Ian Titley on 07581 194610.

BOWLS DIARY

Wenlock Olympian Games singles knockout – on Sunday, July 3, at Much Wenlock, starting at 10.30am. Open to men and women at £5 per bowler. Book with Bob Mumford on 01952 727138.

SJB Mixed Doubles – for 16 pairs at £14 each on Saturday, July 16 (12 noon start). Winners to get £400 with full house, names to Michael Cooper on 07908 476654.

£700 Edgmond Summer Open – one-dayer on Saturday, July 9, for 32 entries at £20. First prize £350 and money down to last eight. Vacancy details from Sue Wright (07427 587546),.

Johnstown Open Singles - 32 places at £15 each and all fees to be paid out in prizes. Qualifying sessions are on the evenings of Saturday, July 9 and 16, with finals night on July 23, entries to Jon Shaw via Facebook.

Doubles KO for the Wenlock Olympian Games – at Broseley on July 10 (10.30am start). Entry £10 per pair by June 30, book with Gail Hall on 07825 641814.

Open triples at Chirk AAA all on Sunday, July 10 - maximum of 32 places for trios at £30. Prize money depends on number of entries, book with Ian Jones on 07548 239181.