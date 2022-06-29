David Lloyd too sharp for Shropshire Senior Merit rivals

David Lloyd with his County Sernior Merit trophy

The 27-year-old Telford hairdresser sits at the summit of Shropshire bowls after a string of razor sharp performances at Sinclair on Sunday.

They culminated for the Sir John Bayley man with a 21-13 final victory over four-time Merit winner Peter Farmer (St Georges) in strong sunshine at the Ketley club as the curtain came down on eight hours of top-class action.

“I cannot explain how much this means to me,” said an overwhelmed Lloyd, who started bowling at a young age at Coddon and has since played for the likes of Bowring, Castlefields and Newport.

“Thank you for all the support on the day and thank you everyone for your comments and messages – means a lot guys.”

Starting as a 12-1 shot with the bookies, he was clearly the best player on the day, proving it by racing 9-2 up on Farmer, who was appearing in his 10th Merit final, and pushing on to win with some fine ends after it got close at 14-12.

“David Lloyd enjoyed the biggest day of his bowling career so far as he landed the 2022 Barlows Fire & Security Senior Merit,” said a county association spokesman. “He got better as the day went on, beating Anthony Gray first game 18 in a close game, then Paul Williams 15 when leading most of the way.

“David then swept aside Rob Burroughs with a good run over the middle 21-8 before beating twice former winner Rich Goddard 21-13 in his semi-final, having a strong end to the match.”

And finally getting his hands on the magnificent Charles Beddard Trophy, plus a £300 first prize, finally put to bed the memory of losing 21-20 in last year’s merit semi-finals to eventual winner Jack Hewitt.

The unflappable Farmer had beaten subdued 3-1 favourite Callum Wraight 21-10 in his semi to give the Castlefields club an unwanted last four double.

County president Mike Potter, who dubbed Lloyd the ‘young pretender’ when introducing the finalists, heaped praise on the host club, saying: “Thank you Sinclair – you have done a marvellous job.”