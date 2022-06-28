Wrockwardine Wood extend lead over Fields after top-two thriller

Bowls stock

The division’s top two met in Shrewsbury as hosts Castlefields eyed an opportunity to put a sizeable dent in the Wrockites’ lead.

And a quality, entertaining contest lived up to its billing with the Telford visitors edging Castlefields by seven games to five.

An aggregate score of 231-224 highlights how competitive the contest between this season’s top two proved. Wood claimed the extra two bonus points for winning away to take 11 points back down the M54.

The visitors’ best result was Mark Jones’ 21-14 success over Paul Williams. Fields’ Mike Beer and Russell Pugh won 21-15. Five of the 12 head-to-heads finished 21-18 or tighter.

Wrockwardine’s lead at the summit is now 12 points after 11 wins from 12 matches.

Fourth-placed Hanwood claimed the spoils in a tense away aggregate victory at struggling basement boys Bylet.

Richard Lawson’s 21-9 success over Ian Hopson was added to by efforts from Ashley Wellings (21-10) and Simon Lane (21-12).

The sides shared six games each, but Hanwood came out on the right side of a 216-207 aggregate.

Chester Road were heavy winners at home to St George’s in an 11-1 success that lifted them up to fourth-bottom.

Dave Gourlay enjoyed a 21-8 win for the victors but several of the face-offs were tight as the Whitchurch hosts prevailed 248-192 on aggregate.

Sir J Bayley are third after an 8-4 home victory over Wem USC, who slipped to second-bottom.

Spencer Clarke (21-8) recorded the Bayley Boys’ biggest result in the hosts’ 206-187 win. There were 21-8 wins for Wem’s Derek Wright and Colin Smith.

Meole Brace were 8-4 home winners over Bridgnorth visitors Highley.

Huge wins for Julian Cooke (21-3) and Andy Wiggington (21-6) were the stand-outs in the 227-190 aggregate.

Meole are sixth with Highley third-bottom, seven points off bottom spot.

Wrexham hosts Hanmer drew level on 76 points with visitors Newport in ninth and eighth, respectively, after a 7-5 victory over the border.

Alan Faulkner’s 21-3 head-to-head was a highlight for the victors as Hanmer made it six wins from 12.

Newport’s best offering was Peter Cookson’s 21-8 victory over Joe Langford.

Burway, in seventh, ensure they trail fifth spot by just two points after a home victory over Ifton.

The hosts were 8-4 (220-181) winners over the visitors, who are down in 10th.