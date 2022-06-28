Shropshire's King is the queen at Isle of Man June Festival

Bowls stock pic

The Shropshire Ladies star took the bookmakers by surprise on her first playing visit to the island by powering though to the final of the Ladies Main competition at Nobles Park in Douglas.

And although beaten by Alexis Lunn-Gadd (Ossett Flying Horse), who was winning her third June title, King pocketed £600 for her superb effort on finals day on Friday.

Now established in Wrockwardine Wood’s Premier League team, King made the better start to take an early 9-7 lead.

But Gloucester-based Yorkshire ace Lunn-Gadd responded with a run of six consecutive ends to lead 15-9 - and 18-14 was as close as the Telford mother of two got before losing 21-14.

King had dug deep to win her semi-final 21-20 against Caroline Bushell (Co-op) and it added up to a great win for the King family as husband Jamie had won the pre-tournament competition at Castletown on the Sunday.

The Main’s Main title and £3,000 top prize was won by Yorkshire’s James Wilcox with September Festival winner Callum Wraight (Castlefields) beaten 21-17 by Chris Kelly in the quarter-finals. But Wraight had already won the Visit.Com Flyer title as he edged the final with a 9-8 win over John Gatley (Woolston) while the Last Chance Mixed Final was won by Josh Cotton (Wrockwardine Wood) who beat Gerald Merry (Delamere) 21-13.

Rich Goddard of Castlefields had a good week too, reaching the last eight of the Men’s Tourism and winning the Open Doubles with Billy Speed with victory over the Shropshire pairing of Sian Skelton (Wrockwardine Wood) and Chris Worthington (Sir John Bayley) with a convincing 11-4 victory.